Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. Matrix Service has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $172.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Matrix Service news, CEO John R. Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 29.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 72,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 147.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 4.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

