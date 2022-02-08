Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Price Target Cut to GBX 969 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,014 ($13.71) to GBX 969 ($13.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mattioli Woods in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($13.12) price target for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.71) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

LON:MTW opened at GBX 802 ($10.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 839.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 802.90. Mattioli Woods has a 52-week low of GBX 673.55 ($9.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 908 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £408.17 million and a PE ratio of 164.50.

In related news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.51), for a total value of £121,352.60 ($164,100.88).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

