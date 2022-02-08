Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.070-$5.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of MMS opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Maximus worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.