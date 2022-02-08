MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.
Shares of MXL traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.38. 620,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.18. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.
In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 698.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 349,900 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,113,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
