MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MXL traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.38. 620,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.18. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 698.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 349,900 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,113,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.