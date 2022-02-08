MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $80.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

MXL traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -402.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

