MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $80.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.
MXL traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -402.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.
In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
