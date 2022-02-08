MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.85

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.85 and traded as high as C$18.18. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$18.13, with a volume of 65,116 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.85. The company has a market cap of C$537.03 million and a PE ratio of 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Sutherland sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$32,337.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 437,681 shares in the company, valued at C$8,167,127.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,399 shares of company stock valued at $133,285.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

