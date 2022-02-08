MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.85

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.85 and traded as high as C$18.18. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$18.13, with a volume of 65,116 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.85. The company has a market cap of C$537.03 million and a PE ratio of 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.
About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.
