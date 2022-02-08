McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,814,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 7.48% of McGrath RentCorp worth $130,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

MGRC stock opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MGRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.