Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.18

Shares of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and traded as high as $12.77. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 87,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

Get Mechanical Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology in the second quarter worth $3,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology in the second quarter worth $168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mechanical Technology by 48.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology in the second quarter worth $105,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soluna Holdings, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mechanical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.