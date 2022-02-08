Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6,404.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 78,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.5% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 26.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

