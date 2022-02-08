Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.80

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.80 and traded as high as C$6.93. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.78, with a volume of 7,194 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.
About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)
