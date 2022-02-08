Mercury General (MCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Mercury General to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MCY opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mercury General by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

