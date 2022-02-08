Mercury General (MCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Mercury General to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.
Shares of MCY opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Mercury General Company Profile
Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.
