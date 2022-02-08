Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.08 ($11.58).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on B4B3. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.84) price target on Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.07) price objective on Metro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.64) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.34) price target on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ETR:B4B3 opened at €9.40 ($10.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 million and a P/E ratio of -61.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.12. Metro has a twelve month low of €9.75 ($11.21) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($14.94).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

