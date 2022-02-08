Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.26% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $83,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,243 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $89,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,726 shares of company stock valued at $36,548,915 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,499.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,549.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,518.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

