Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $404.72

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 404.72 ($5.47) and traded as high as GBX 457.10 ($6.18). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 457.10 ($6.18), with a volume of 601,458 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 406.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 404.72.

In other news, insider Greg Lock purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £1,044,000 ($1,411,764.71).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

