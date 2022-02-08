Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.28.

MCHP stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,335,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,633. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

