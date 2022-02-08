Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,393 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $211,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $300.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

