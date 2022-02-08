Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.23

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

About Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.