Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.37 and last traded at $64.92. Approximately 6,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 26,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.69.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

About Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.