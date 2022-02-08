Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.37 and last traded at $64.92. Approximately 6,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 26,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.69.
About Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY)
