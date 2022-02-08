Monavale Price Up 40.3% Over Last Week (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $454.84 or 0.01030308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $12,700.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00319095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001980 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003179 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,109 coins and its circulating supply is 9,391 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

