Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $62,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after purchasing an additional 265,892 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,948,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,530,000 after purchasing an additional 490,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

