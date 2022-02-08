Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of MNRO stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. Monro has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.
Monro Company Profile
Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monro (MNRO)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.