Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monro by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monro by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 59,839 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 766,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Monro by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. Monro has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

