Morgan Stanley Cuts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $75.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.45.
HOLX stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $73.18. 1,332,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,250. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.
