Morgan Stanley Raises Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $58.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $49.39. 2,111,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,297. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $125,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,278,000 after buying an additional 279,194 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

