Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Mplx by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 2,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 156,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $34.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.60%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.