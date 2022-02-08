MRC Global (MRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect MRC Global to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MRC opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $630.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MRC Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

