MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €225.00 ($258.62) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($229.89) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €221.00 ($254.02) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($258.62) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($247.13) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($202.30) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €211.80 ($243.45).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX opened at €184.65 ($212.24) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($185.69) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($258.51). The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a PE ratio of 84.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €182.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €191.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.