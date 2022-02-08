MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.87

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.87 and traded as low as C$55.12. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$55.42, with a volume of 101,598 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTY. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.65%.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

