Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €289.27 ($332.50).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEURV shares. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($339.08) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($327.59) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($362.07) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($343.68) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($290.80) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Munchener Ruckvers alerts:

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($189.08) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($229.89).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.