Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,277 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Murphy Oil worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after acquiring an additional 592,745 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,116,000 after acquiring an additional 562,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,668,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after buying an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,275,000 after buying an additional 300,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MUR opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 2.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

