Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. 278,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 880,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.78.
Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 90.81% and a negative return on equity of 93.88%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.
About Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
