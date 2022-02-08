Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. 278,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 880,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 90.81% and a negative return on equity of 93.88%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Muscle Maker in the second quarter worth $39,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

