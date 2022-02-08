National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $982.94

National Grid plc (LON:NG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 982.94 ($13.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,101 ($14.89). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 1,074.40 ($14.53), with a volume of 5,718,771 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.20) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,040 ($14.06) to GBX 1,100 ($14.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,051.30 ($14.22).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,064.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 982.94. The stock has a market cap of £39.16 billion and a PE ratio of 25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 17.21 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

In related news, insider Ian Livingston purchased 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.43) per share, with a total value of £19,611.46 ($26,519.89). Insiders acquired 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,376 over the last three months.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

