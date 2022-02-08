National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 217.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,094 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

