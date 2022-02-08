Natixis Acquires 12,703 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $217,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,182,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.45 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

