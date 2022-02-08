Natixis Acquires 214 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Booking were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,769.00.

BKNG stock opened at $2,483.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,344.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,342.17. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,051.64 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

