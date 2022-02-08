Natixis Acquires 96,610 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 221.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,610 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

