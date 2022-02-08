Natixis Acquires New Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 123,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

