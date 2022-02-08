Natixis Buys 27,400 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Natixis raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

