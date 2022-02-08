Natixis Buys Shares of 250,000 Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,000. Natixis owned 0.62% of Fulcrum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 168,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4,128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $443.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.63. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

