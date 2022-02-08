Natixis Decreases Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,569 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 400.0% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 319,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,893 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.8% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

