Natixis Grows Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Natixis increased its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 196.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.16% of Papa John’s International worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 30.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.66. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -289.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

