Natixis Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Gartner were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 115.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $135,777,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 247.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,988,000 after purchasing an additional 208,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $45,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $294.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.07 and its 200-day moving average is $309.00. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.01 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

