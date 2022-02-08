Natixis Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Natixis boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 252.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,526 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of AES worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AES by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in AES by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 56,521 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 117,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

