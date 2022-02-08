Natixis Has $8.43 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,460 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.10% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 151.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $55,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $295,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

