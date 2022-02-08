Natixis Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Natixis reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138,864 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CINF opened at $121.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.48 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

