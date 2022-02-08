Natixis Invests $6.83 Million in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 121,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 5.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Southern Copper by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper stock opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

