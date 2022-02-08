Natixis Invests $7.02 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Natixis acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,663,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 129,612 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in TransUnion by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.
About TransUnion
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
