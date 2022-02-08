Natixis Invests $9.20 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 672,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,000. Natixis owned about 0.09% of Marathon Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRO opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $22.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

