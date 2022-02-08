Natixis Makes New $7.06 Million Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.10% of ShockWave Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,817 shares of company stock worth $16,030,776. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.82. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.46 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -139.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

