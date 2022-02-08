Natixis Purchases 74,997 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Natixis grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 114.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Exelon were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

