Natixis Purchases 9,733 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $147.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

